Virginia restaurants now offering mixed drinks to go

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now order mixed drinks to go from your favorite restaurants, with certain restrictions.
Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement this week aims to support establishments losing substantial revenue since the coronavirus disrupted all of our lives.
Wilson Richey, the owner of The Whiskey Jar and The Bebedero, says food delivery and pick up has slowed recently. He hopes this new initiative will help scratch the financial itch that many restaurants have been feeling lately by revamping ordering out.
“There’s a lot of bartenders who really care and the great cocktails in this town. So this is just such a great thing for them to be able to make premade cocktails, stuff that people have been missing that are the favorites of people in this town,” said Richey. "Now they can order them and have them delivered to their house from many of their favorite restaurants.”
Due to Virginia ABC law, restaurants are only allowing four cocktails for each delivery or takeout sale.
Servers will still require ID check upon delivery or pick up. The new policies will remain in effect as long as Virginia is under a state of emergency.
