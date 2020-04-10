Thomas Jefferson Health District releases additional demographic information about coronavirus cases

First responders were also represented at the town hall. Albemarle County and Charlottesville’s Fire Chiefs Dan Eggleston and Andrew Baxter, along with UVA Police Chief Tim Longo, answered questions about emergency responses in their communities. Baxter, who is spearheading the City of Charlottesville’s response to the pandemic, says that people need to observe social distancing, especially if they are at risk. That could mean getting creative with going out in public.