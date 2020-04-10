Thomas Jefferson Health District releases additional demographic information about coronavirus cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in Virginia are getting answers about how the war on COVID-19 is going in Charlottesville and across central Virginia.
On Friday, the Thomas Jefferson Health District hosted a virtual town hall to give an update on the pandemic and answer any questions central Virginians might have. The town hall also debuted the district’s latest case numbers, including demographic information for the first time. The new information, which had been requested by community members, breaks down confirmed cases and hospitalizations by age and race.
“40 cases of blacks is 32% of the total cases,” TJHD Executive Director Dr. Denise Bonds explained. “So, as we are seeing across the nation, here as well: we see African-Americans over-represented in the number of cases in our community.”
In Charlottesville, the black community makes up 19% of the population, while in Albemarle County that figure is just 9%. Bonds says structural inequality is to blame for the disparity.
“Our country and our state have a long history of racism and policies that have generated these racial inequities,” Bonds said. “That’s a conversation that we have been struggling with as a community and will continue to struggle with this.”
At the moment, the health district says that community spread is present in central Virginia. Its testing priorities at the moment are still limited to symptomatic people that have known potential exposure, symptomatic residents of nursing homes, and first responders. It is not doing targeted testing for the black community, however, Bonds says she is open to it.
“We would love to have conversations with UVA, about how we could use some of their testing platforms to get more rapid testing and targeted testing,” Bonds explained.
UVA Health Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri says that the virus is particularly severe in cases where patients have underlying medical conditions. He says that is partly because the virus is new, and the body’s immune system response can be too aggressive in some cases.
“It tends to be more severe in people who are older or have pre-existing medical conditions including heart disease, diabetes, cancer, hypertension," Dr. Sifri said. "Those populations tend to have a worse outcome.”
First responders were also represented at the town hall. Albemarle County and Charlottesville’s Fire Chiefs Dan Eggleston and Andrew Baxter, along with UVA Police Chief Tim Longo, answered questions about emergency responses in their communities. Baxter, who is spearheading the City of Charlottesville’s response to the pandemic, says that people need to observe social distancing, especially if they are at risk. That could mean getting creative with going out in public.
“My 85-year-old mother who lives down the street, she doesn’t go to the grocery store. We bring her groceries and leave them on her front porch," Baxter said. “Hopefully people are able to connect with...those existing networks to provide the support that’s needed to those most vulnerable populations.”
Part of the emergency response is how police are handling people who knowingly violate the executive orders to shelter-at-home. Longo says that while people need to be doing so, contextually it is a drastic change. Both he and Baxter say leading with education and messaging is key.
“We’re criminalizing a human behavior that we’ve never criminalized," Longo said. "We’re asking people that are doing things naturally, they’re hanging out, they’re having fun, they’re socializing. Imagine that!”
TJHD says that there are not currently plans for another virtual town hall like this one. However, if more are needed, the district says it is open to hosting them.
