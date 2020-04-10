Sunny, breezy and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is slowly building into our area Today, resulting in plenty of sunshine. Northwest wind is expected to be breezy Today. however, the wind will calm down Tonight allowing temperatures to cool into the low 30s. A Freeze Watch is in affect for parts of our area. Sunshine will return Saturday with pleasant conditions. A developing storm coming out of the Gulf of Mexico, will spread clouds and eventually a soaking rain late Sunday into Monday. Skies should begin to clear by Tuesday before additional rain arrives next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: upper 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Cloudy with late rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Partly sunny and nice, High: low 60s...Low: around 40
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s.. Low: upper 30s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.