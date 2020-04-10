Sunny, breezy and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is slowly building into our area Today, resulting in plenty of sunshine. Northwest wind is expected to be breezy Today. however, the wind will calm down Tonight allowing temperatures to cool into the low 30s. A Freeze Watch is in affect for parts of our area. Sunshine will return Saturday with pleasant conditions. A developing storm coming out of the Gulf of Mexico, will spread clouds and eventually a soaking rain late Sunday into Monday. Skies should begin to clear by Tuesday before additional rain arrives next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !