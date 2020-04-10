Sunny, breezy and cooler

Cold Tonight, Pleasant Tomorrow

By David Rogers | April 10, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 8:06 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is slowly building into our area Today, resulting in plenty of sunshine. Northwest wind is expected to be breezy Today. however, the wind will calm down Tonight allowing temperatures to cool into the low 30s. A Freeze Watch is in affect for parts of our area. Sunshine will return Saturday with pleasant conditions. A developing storm coming out of the Gulf of Mexico, will spread clouds and eventually a soaking rain late Sunday into Monday. Skies should begin to clear by Tuesday before additional rain arrives next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Cloudy with late rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny and nice, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s.. Low: upper 30s

