St. Anne’s-Belfield School’s distance learning plan overcomes unique obstacle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - St. Anne’s-Belfield School is moving to a distance learning plan, but with some students as far away as China, the school had to overcome a timing hurdle.
The school has office hours and advisory time scheduled at the earliest part of the day now to make sure students overseas can still be a part of the community. The school also adjusted the expectations of teachers and students.
“We wanted to provide just a nice balance of structure and choice to say this is suggested for today, but if you can’t make it happen, we understand that but want to keep you engaged,” Associate Head of School for Academics Beth Miller said.
St. Anne’s-Belfield School has a strategic plan that includes discussing the importance of empathy.
