Shake and shiver

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Hold on to your hats ! Northwest wind will reinforce below average temperatures across our area. Tonight light wind and clear skies will drop temperatures near or below freezing. Wall to wall sunshine and light wind will blanket central Virginia and the Shenandoah valley throughout the day Saturday. Meanwhile, a developing low over the Gulf of Mexico will track northeast. Clouds will build late Saturday into Sunday. Most of Easter Sunday should be dry, however, a soaking rain is expected late at night into Monday. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Partly sunny and windy, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Cloudy with late rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Partly sunny and pleasant, High: low 60s...Low: around 40
Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.