Shake and shiver

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Hold on to your hats ! Northwest wind will reinforce below average temperatures across our area. Tonight light wind and clear skies will drop temperatures near or below freezing. Wall to wall sunshine and light wind will blanket central Virginia and the Shenandoah valley throughout the day Saturday. Meanwhile, a developing low over the Gulf of Mexico will track northeast. Clouds will build late Saturday into Sunday. Most of Easter Sunday should be dry, however, a soaking rain is expected late at night into Monday. Have a great and safe Weekend !