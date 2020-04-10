Scotts Ivy Exxon offers free car care services for medical personnel and first responders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scotts Ivy Exxon in Albemarle County is currently offering some free car care services for medical personnel and first responders.
During the month of April, medical staff and first responders can get free tire rotations, oil changes, and diagnostic tests for their vehicles.
Scott Ramm, the owner of Scotts Ivy Exxon, says they are offering these services to make sure these health care providers can get to and from where they need to be.
"We know they’re on the front lines of the pandemic and so we wanted to give back to the community and take care of those who are taking care of us,” he said.
Ramm says this service is for anyone that works in the hospital, not just doctors or nurses. He says it is vital to support the people that are out serving the community in this difficult time.
Scotts Ivy Exxon is at 4260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Call 434-293-2033.
