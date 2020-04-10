OakleeStrong: Greene County family thanks community for support

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Since the Gentry family had to leave their home in Greene County, hundreds of people from across central Virginia have rallied together to raise thousands of dollars for their infant daughter’s treatment.
“She definitely hasn’t lost that spirit, and we’re so thankful for that,” Katlyn Gentry said.
Late last year, doctors discovered a tumor covering about 30% of Oaklee Gentry’s left brain cavity. Not long after, her parents left Stanardsville to get treatment at Saint Jude Children’s Hospital in Tennessee for their daughter.
“Even in the three months we’ve been here she’s just done phenomenal. Things have gotten better, she’s saying more words every week, she’s getting more brave with walking,” Gentry said.
Since NBC29 first told Oaklee’s story back in January, dozens of fundraisers have benefited the movement #OakleeStrong.
“We have received a package in the mail every day or a card in the mail every day from somebody. The majority of them being people we don’t even know, which is just... I don’t know, just makes me want to cry because we’ve reached so many people with our journey,” Gentry said.
Right now, Oaklee is about half way through her chemotherapy treatment, so the family expects to be at Saint Jude until July.
“Greene County is phenomenal anyways, but the surrounding counties have also surrounded us with their love and their prayers. And even though we’re 11 hours from home, we feel every single one of them,” Gentry said.
The Gentry’s have made a Facebook page to track Oaklees progress, if you’re interested you can click here.
