Monticello Wine Trail announces 2020 gold medal winners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some central Virginia wineries have a reason to raise a glass. The 2020 Monticello Cup Wine Competition has just announced its gold medal winners.
Listed in alphabetical order by winery:
🥇 Barboursville Vineyards - 2015 Octagon
🥇 Cardinal Point Vineyard & Winery - 2017 Union
🥇 DelFosse Vineyards and Winery - 2014 Screaming Hawk
🥇Flying Fox Vineyards - 2015 Trio
🥇 Hark Vineyards - 2017 Spark
🥇 Jefferson Vineyards - 2017 Jefferson’s Own Estate Reserve (Red)
🥇 Keswick Vineyards - 2019 V2
🥇 King Family Vineyards - 2017 Mountain Plains (Red)
🥇 Michael Shaps Wineworks - 2017 Cabernet Franc
🥇 Michael Shaps Wineworks - 2017 Petit Manseng
🥇 Pollak Vineyards - 2017 Cabernet Franc Reserve
🥇 Pollak Vineyards - 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon
🥇 Trump Winery - 2012 Brut Reserve
The top 6 wines and the overall winner of the 2020 Monticello Cup will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony on April 15th at 7:00 p.m.
