Monticello Wine Trail announces 2020 gold medal winners

Wine is poured for judges taking part in the 30th Annual Monticello Cup Wine Competition. (Source: WVIR)
By Kasey Hott | April 10, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 10:12 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some central Virginia wineries have a reason to raise a glass. The 2020 Monticello Cup Wine Competition has just announced its gold medal winners.

Listed in alphabetical order by winery:

🥇 Barboursville Vineyards - 2015 Octagon

🥇 Cardinal Point Vineyard & Winery - 2017 Union

🥇 DelFosse Vineyards and Winery - 2014 Screaming Hawk

🥇Flying Fox Vineyards - 2015 Trio

🥇 Hark Vineyards - 2017 Spark

🥇 Jefferson Vineyards - 2017 Jefferson’s Own Estate Reserve (Red)

🥇 Keswick Vineyards - 2019 V2

🥇 King Family Vineyards - 2017 Mountain Plains (Red)

🥇 Michael Shaps Wineworks - 2017 Cabernet Franc

🥇 Michael Shaps Wineworks - 2017 Petit Manseng

🥇 Pollak Vineyards - 2017 Cabernet Franc Reserve

🥇 Pollak Vineyards - 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon

🥇 Trump Winery - 2012 Brut Reserve

The top 6 wines and the overall winner of the 2020 Monticello Cup will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony on April 15th at 7:00 p.m.

