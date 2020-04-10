A little frost and a lot of rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The wind will relax overnight. With a clearing sky, lighter breeze and dry air, the temperatures will drop to near freezing away from town by Saturday morning. Areas of frost possible by dawn. Protect those tender plants and flowers by either covering or bringing them inside.
Sunshine on Saturday with comfortable conditions.
Not as cold Saturday night as some clouds increase ahead of a developing storm system.
A warm front moves over the region on Easter Sunday. This will cause more clouds and a passing shower chance. Easter will not be a washout.
Severe weather is likely across the Southern U.S. Sunday into Sunday evening. Rain, heavy at times for our region late Sunday night into Monday morning. Local flooding, damaging winds possible late Sunday night into Monday morning. Even a quick, brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out!
The rain will exit Monday afternoon. Gusty winds remain.
Dry and cooler Tuesday. Chillier rain showers arrive next Wednesday.
Below average temperatures for the middle and end of next week.
Friday night: Clearing and cooling overnight. Patchy frost by dawn. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday: Sunshine, blue sky. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light west breeze.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows in the 40s.
Easter Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower chance. Much of the day looks dry. Highs 65 to 70 degrees.
Sunday night: Heavy rain arrives overnight. 1 to 2 inches of rain likely from late Sunday night into Monday morning.
Monday: Morning rain. A severe wind gust can’t be ruled out. Local high water also possible. Rain exits in the afternoon. Remaining mild and windy. High 75 to 80 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to the mid 60s. Lows in the 30s. Patchy frost possible.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.