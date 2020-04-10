JMRL offers virtual programming to keep community engaged while branches are closed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staff members at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (JMRL) are working to keep the community engaged while branches are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
JMRL is offering a variety of virtual programming, including poetry contests and gaming tournaments, for people of all ages. These interactive programs are in addition to the digital materials, such as e-books, that the library has offered for years.
“It’s a way for the community to stay engaged with each other, to grow and learn and connect, to constantly see what’s available in our communities,” Library Director David Plunkett said. “Now more than ever, there are resources that are available that folks need help being connected to.”
The library planned to reopen April 24, but that decision is currently under review. Plunkett said the branches will likely not reopen until Governor Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order is lifted.
