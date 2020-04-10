Hill and Wood Funeral Home takes additional measures to respect neighbors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hill and Wood Funeral Home is taking additional steps to make sure its newly announced refrigerated storage container is as out of sight as possible.
On Wednesday, the funeral home announced it would be placing this unit on its property for the foreseeable future, and now, it added a fence as a measure to be respectful to neighbors.
No more than 10 people can be gathered together- including at funerals- so many people are delaying funeral services for their loved ones.
Several funeral home directors in the area say they are willing to work with families who choose to have a quick service now and then a longer celebration of life down the road.
Hill and Wood is working closely with the Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Regional Emergency Operations Center to coordinate fatality response activities.
The funeral home just finished a 6-foot privacy fence around the unit as an added way to be respectful.
“If there’s just a continued delay where people are waiting longer to have funerals, whether, because by choice or because of some logistical issues, that we can continue to make sure that we’re taking care of their loved ones with all the respect and safety that they deserve,” Hill and Wood Vice President Stephen Christianson said.
While the refrigerated unit can hold up to 40, Hill and Wood does not plan on using the space right now.
