Domino’s donating 1,000 pizzas across Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Five Charlottesville Domino’s Pizza stores are donating 1,000 pizzas this week.
That’s 200 pizzas per store. Those pizzas will go to hospitals, medical centers, school kids and their families, grocery store workers and many others who are just in need of a hot meal.
This is part of Domino's nationwide effort, which is donating more than 1.2 million pizzas.
"Domino's has always had a history of helping out any time there's a crisis or natural disaster and we started back at the beginning kind of reaching out to those front line workers in healthcare. And then throughout that, Domino's across the country banded together to end up doing 10 million slices nationwide,” Domino’s at Barracks Road Owner Becca Miller said.
Miller says they hope this simple act will bring a small sense of normalcy and a smile to people’s faces.
