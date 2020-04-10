Charlottesville gardening store sees growing demand during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As businesses across Virginia struggle to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic, one Charlottesville gardening store is experiencing growth in demand.
Fifth Season Gardening Manager Pam Scott said the store has been extraordinarily busy even for the spring season. Scott said she’s seen an influx of customers both new and returning coming in to buy seeds, soil, and other plants.
“Everybody is thinking about growing their own food, they’ve got time at home to do that, and it’s been unbelievably busy. We’re doing curbside pickup,” Scott said.
In addition to curbside pickup, the business has also limited the number of people allowed in the store and requires its employees to wear a mask. These new services, Scott said, have resulted in extra hours being put in.
“We’ve had to do a lot of behind-the-scenes things, a lot of after hours are being put in. We come in really, really early to get the orders together,” she said.
Scott said she’s grateful for the support, and with more orders, she’s been able to hire a few extra people.
“We sold out the seeds three times, and it’s getting sort of hard to get vegetable seeds right now," Scott said. “But we do have a lot of seedlings that I ordered as plugs that are coming in.”
The store has adjusted its hours during the pandemic, closing now at 5 p.m. For more information on curbside pickup and online ordering at Fifth Season Gardening click here.
