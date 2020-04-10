Charlottesville church to hold Easter Sunday service virtually

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VIWR) - Church members may not be able to physically meet, but they can still celebrate Easter Sunday together - virtually.
Mt. Zion First African American Baptist Church Pastor Alvin Edwards says the show must go on even if everything is shut down to make sure people still hear a sermon on Easter morning.
Mount Zion First African American Baptist Church will be broadcasting a live service on YouTube Sunday. Edwards says there will be some worship music before he preaches his Resurrection Sunday sermon.
He thinks it’s important to remind people to stay hopeful during though tough situations, even though working virtually has made things a little more complicated.
“It’s been a real challenge and it’s been different and sometimes I talk too fast I believe, but I’m getting used to it. I’m interested to see how this will come off this Sunday," Edwards said.
Financially the church is still doing well with people continuing to give an offering. If you would like to watch the service on Sunday, click here.
