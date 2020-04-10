CAT reduces bus service, introduces “lifeline” service amid COVID-19 Crisis

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit, or CAT, is further reducing its service to ensure the safety of its employees and passengers.
CAT Press Release April 10, 2020
CAT Modifies Schedule to Reduced "Lifeline" Service, Introduces New DTS Hours
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — CAT is reducing its service schedule to ensure the safety of their employees and passengers, while continuing to provide the community with essential trips.
On Saturday, April 11, CAT will implement its "Lifeline" reduced service schedule.
The new Lifeline schedule will provide service once every 60 minutes on the majority of CAT routes. The new schedule will ensure that passengers who rely on CAT for their essential travels will not be disconnected.
Route 4 during AM peak, and routes 2, 5, 7, and the Trolley will continue to have better than 60-minute service, connecting essential workers to medical facilities and hospitals.
The new schedules can be found on the CAT homepage.
