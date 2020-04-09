VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Harrisonburg man early Thursday morning.
A 2000 International tractor trailer was heading north on Interstate-81 when it ran off the right side of the roadway around 4:20 a.m. Thursday, April 9. The vehicle then collided with a guardrail and overturned.
The driver, 49-year-old Mark G. Deavers, was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. Police say he died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.
