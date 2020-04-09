Thomas Jefferson Health District to host live COVID-19 ﻿Town Hall April 10

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District is inviting folks to tune in to a virtual town hall Friday.
The health district will be hosting the online event from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 10. Officials will be answering questions regarding local COVID-19 cases and investigations, as well as providing an open forum for other community questions.
04/09/2020 Release from the Thomas Jefferson Health District:
(Charlottesville, Va.) – The Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) will host a live, virtual COVIDconvo Town Hall on Friday, April 10, 2020 from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.
TJHD is hosting this town hall to provide answers to commonly asked questions regarding local COVID-19 cases and investigations, and to provide an open forum for other community questions.
Information about how to view TJHD’s COVIDconvo Town Hall on April 10th at 3:00 p.m. is available at www.charlottesville.org/zoom and includes the following viewing options:
- Stream live on the City of Charlottesville’s website, Facebook, or Twitter.
- Stream live on TJHD’s Facebook.
- Join the Zoom webinar which allows full participation from your computer or smartphone (write questions to the host, raise your hand and ask a question on the broadcast). Please register in advance for the Zoom webinar.
- Community members can submit questions in advance on this form by 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10th.
- We will only accept live questions that are submitted on the Zoom webinar during the Town Hall. Register in advance for the Zoom webinar.
TJHD is hosting this in partnership with the Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Operations Center.
The COVIDconvo Town Hall will feature the following experts:
- Dr. Denise Bonds, TJHD Medical Director
- Dr. Costi Sifri, UVA Health Hospital Epidemiologist
- Chief Dan Eggleston, Albemarle County Fire Rescue
- Chief Andrew Baxter, Charlottesville Fire Department
- Chief Tim Longo, UVA Associate Vice President of Safety and Security and Chief of Police
- Kathryn Goodman, TJHD and Regional Emergency Operations Center Public Information Officer (Moderator)
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the TJHD COVID-19 Hotline at 434-972-6261 or visit TJHD’s Facebook and Twitter pages or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
