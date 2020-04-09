Staying Windy and Cooler into Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Windy and much cooler into Friday. In the wake of a strong cold front , a chillier air is returning. It will still remain windy tonight and Friday. While wind speeds may back down tonight, they will increase again Friday. Gusts of 20-30 mph are still likely during this time.
The combination of a big storm over Maine and high pressure moving toward the Mid-Atlantic will keep the winds going. Mostly sunny and cool Friday. Friday night into Saturday morning will be colder and the winds much lighter, as high pressure moves overhead. This will make for morning lows in the low to mid 30s for many. Frost threat and for some a little freeze possible. Saturday is dry and cool.
Currently, Easter Sunday may start dry with mostly cloudy skies. As a new storm develops and moves toward the region, rain expected by afternoon and evening and through the first half of Monday. Some storms are possible as well. Rainfall amounts look to range from one to two inches, so a soaking is expected.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy and chilly. Lows mid 30s to around 40.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the 50s. Lows low 30s. Frost/freeze concerns by Saturday AM.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 60s. Lows around 40.
Easter Sunday: Cloudy, rain developing by PM. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows 50s.
Monday: Rain, possible storms through AM. Mostly cloudy. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows upper 30s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, few showers. Highs upper 50s to low 60s.
