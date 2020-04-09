Skyline Church buys out food truck to feed the community

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County church is pitching in to make sure bellies stay full throughout the pandemic. Members at Skyline Church bought out a food truck to get hot meals to those who need it.
“We just kind of had the idea that starting this week that once a week we would buy out a food truck and make the food available to whoever is in need," Jeff Nicolette, Pastor of Skyline Church, said.
Volunteers packed to-go orders and handed it to people in the drive-thru line. One woman says she doesn't mind playing taxi.
“There’s a lot of people that I know have needs and I mean if they call me or ask me, I’d be more than glad to give them a ride out here to get something," Doris Pritchett, a volunteer said.
Many places are offering food during lunchtime, but a lot of community members still need food for dinner.
“With people not being able to go out, people needing jobs that food is something that necessary for everybody and with schools being closed there’s a lot of families that rely on city and county meals," Nicolette said. “Literally don’t care where you live, never been to church, don’t ever want to go to church does not matter to us, if you have a need and we can help me it’s that’s what we want to do."
The church plans to partner with a different food truck every week for some variety. The feeding will be going on every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
The church is also having virtual services for Easter Sunday. You can watch here.
