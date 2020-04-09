Sen. Tim Kaine says relief on the way for local governments impacted by coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Coronavirus is hitting everyone in the wallet, and local governments are no different.
On Tuesday, the city of Roanoke announced it was furloughing several dozen employees as a result of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. The day before, Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker raised the issue of funding for local governments on a call with Senator Mark Warner.
On a conference call with press on Thursday, Senator Kaine says that relief is coming, and some as soon as next week.
“The important thing is helping government right now interact with the governor’s office," Kaine said. "That $3.3 billion block grant, which is likely to start distributing next week, can be significantly used for local governments together with the educational funding.”
Additional help might be on the way soon. A bill being debated in Congress at the moment sponsored by Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) would provide an additional $150 billion for state and local governments.
