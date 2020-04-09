Rep. Denver Riggleman teams up with mobile food cart owners to provide meals for front-line workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman spent part of his day Thursday giving back to those on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.
He teamed up with the Order Up Mobile Food Cart to help brighten the days or doctors, nurses, and others. The essential workers were able to pull up and have burgers, hot dogs and corn dogs delivered straight to their vehicles.
The congressman says we’re all in this together, and the food giveaway was a great example of a community effort.
“It’s service, and these are the guys on the front line. And we’ve talked about the war against COVID-19. They’re the ones fighting it. This is the least we can do," Rep. Riggleman said.
The congressman says it’s important to be there for each other during difficult times like these, and that together, we’ll make it through.
