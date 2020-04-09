Rain moving out

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain and thundershowers are quickly moving away as a cold front continues to move east. Skies are expected to partially clear Today. However, our wind speeds will increase 15-20 mph with higher gusts. Colder air begins to settle in Tonight. Friday will be sunny, breezy and much cooler, with the possibility of frost Friday night. Sunny, and near seasonal conditions for Saturday. Another round of widespread rain is expected to move in later Sunday . Have a great and safe day !