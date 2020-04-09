Rain moving out

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain and thundershowers are quickly moving away as a cold front continues to move east. Skies are expected to partially clear Today. However, our wind speeds will increase 15-20 mph with higher gusts. Colder air begins to settle in Tonight. Friday will be sunny, breezy and much cooler, with the possibility of frost Friday night. Sunny, and near seasonal conditions for Saturday. Another round of widespread rain is expected to move in later Sunday . Have a great and safe day !
Today: clearing and windy, High: low 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold, Low: mid 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Cloudy with rain developing, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Mix of clouds and sun, scattered rain showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower,High: low 60s ...Low: around 40
Wednesday: increasing cloudiness, Hig: low 60s...Low: upper 40s
