Over 42K customers without power after Virginia storms

Energy providers in Virginia began restoring power to thousands of residents who lost electricity after a line of thunderstorms rumbled through the state early Thursday.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Dominion Energy reported 12,849 customers without electricity in its coverage area, part of which includes northeastern North Carolina. Of the total, nearly 6,000 customers were without power in northern Virginia in the vicinity of Washington, D.C.
In southwest Virginia, Appalachian Power reported outage levels ranged from 2,964 customers in Bedford County to just 143 in Botetourt County as of 3 p.m.
On the heels of the thunderstorms, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for central, south-central, southwest and west-central Virginia into Thursday evening for gusty winds that could reach 50 mph (80 km/h). Similar wind gusts are possible for the southeastern part of the state, forecasters said.
