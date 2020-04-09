LOCKN’ 2020 music festival postponed until the fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Nelson County-area festival is being pushed back due to concerns around the coronavirus.
LOCKN’ announced Thursday, April 9, that its eighth annual music festival is now set to get underway October 1.
"We are actively working with artists to reschedule the festival. The lineup and additional ticket information, including our refund policy, will be announced as soon as it is finalized. In the meantime, know that all previously purchased tickets, camping, parking, and Early-Entry passes will be honored on the new dates," the festival said in its Thursday release.
LOCKN' says it is also working on new health and safety protocols to ensure the festival is safe and comfortable for everyone to attend.
We hope you are staying safe and healthy, and continuing to look out for one another. The last few weeks have been heartbreaking, and we’d like to first take a moment to thank all of the healthcare and other essential workers in our communities who are helping others make it through these challenging times — thank you.
We know the world has changed, but one thing has been made clear — even though this pandemic has separated us physically, we are all in this together. Reflecting on how we miss being with our friends, sharing music, dancing, hugging, in celebration, helps us feel that spark of joy even while we are waiting for the world to start up again.
In that spirit, with the support of our artists and partners, we believe it is in everyone’s best interest to postpone LOCKN’ 2020 until the fall. The 8th edition of LOCKN’ is now scheduled to take place October 1 - 4, 2020.
We are actively working with artists to reschedule the festival. The lineup and additional ticket information, including our refund policy, will be announced as soon as it is finalized. In the meantime, know that all previously purchased tickets, camping, parking, and Early-Entry passes will be honored on the new dates. We sincerely appreciate your patience and support as we work through this unprecedented challenge and the many moving parts involved in rescheduling the festival dates.
We also want to make you aware that we are working on new health and safety protocols, which will continue to evolve as new guidelines are issued by public health authorities, to ensure the festival is safe and comfortable for everyone to attend. These may include reducing our overall capacity and increasing the amount of space allocated for campsites.
We want to make LOCKN’ 8 happen in 2020. With your help and support, we will make sure the road to LOCKN’ continues.
Be kind to each other and stay tuned.
