JMRL announces virtual programs and events

04/09/2020 Release from the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library:
While JMRL is temporarily closed and Virginians are observing a “Stay at Home” order, staff are brainstorming a variety of ways to keep the community connected.
JMRL Library Director David Plunkett said the Library’s social media channels and elibrary have experienced a spike in traffic and staff are rising to meet the needs of the community.
“Even though current patrons have taken advantage of the Library’s wide variety of digital materials and resources for years, hundreds of new patrons have been registering for a temporary online library card to access the elibrary in recent weeks,” David said.
“While library staff miss seeing all of this community’s amazing people during this physical closure, they have worked very hard to creatively and quickly pivot to online programming in order to continue to provide service and connection to library users.”
In addition to virtual storytimes and boredom buster challenges, JMRL is hosting a number of upcoming virtual programs and events.
JMRL and WriterHouse Poetry Contest for Adults
The Poetry Contest for Adults deadline has been extended to April 30 and entries can now be submitted online at https://jmrl.org/poetry-contest.php or via mail to WriterHouse 508 Dale Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22902. The winner will receive a $200 gift card and the runner-up will receive a $100 gift card!
Upcoming virtual programs
All Ages:
- Survival of the Knittest: Tuesday, April 14, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. - Virtual Meeting: Email tbirckhead@jmrl.org to register and get a login/password. Join us on Zoom to show off your latest projects, get or give tips, and even learn how to knit and crochet! No experience necessary! All ages welcome! Central Library.
- Poem in Your Pocket Day: April 30
Adults/Teens:
- Virtual Writing Groups for Camp NaNoWriMo: April 1 – April 30 - Join this supportive online writing community, whether you’re working on an original novel, a paper for school, work reports etc. Feel free to start late, or drop in and out throughout the month as time allows. To join, create an account at www.nanowrimo.org and send your username and age group (teen or adult) to mengland@jmrl.org to be invited to JMRL’s private virtual writing group. Teens and adults are in separate groups. Scottsville Library.
Adults:
- Adult Anime Club: Wednesday, April 22, 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. - Virtual Meeting: Email csmith@jmrl.org to get the login link starting 30 minutes before showtime. Fourth Wednesdays at 6:30-8:45pm. Come to watch and discuss anime at this club for older anime fans. Ages 18+. Northside Library.
- Green Pen Poets: Thursday, April 23, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. - Virtual Meeting: Email csmith@jmrl.org to get the login link. Fourth Thursdays. Northside’s first poetry group! A supportive, fun, enriching critique workshop for adults open to poets of all levels. We will respond to one another’s work, share favorite poems by published writers, discuss the art and craft of poetry, and seek inspiration in each other and everywhere in our lives. If you love to write and talk poetry, please join us. Ages 18+. Northside Library.
Teens:
- Teen Open Gaming Day: Saturday, April 11, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. - Virtual Meeting: Sign up to receive instructions by email on how to play. Grades 8-12. Crozet Library.
- Teen Advisory Board: Tuesday, April 14, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. - Virtual Meeting: Second Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. We need your ideas! TAB helps the library plan and lead teen programs, displays, and activities. Members enjoy snacks and receive volunteer hours. It’s your library, make a difference! Grades 8-12. Application required. Crozet Library.
- Animanga Book Club: Tuesday, April 21, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. - Virtual Meeting: We’ll be watching and discussing the manga using Google Hangouts. Go to meet.google.com/don-wmbt-kuc to attend. You do not need to have a gmail/google account or be logged into one to join the hangout. If you have any questions or concerns email tbirckhead@jmrl.org. Mob Psycho 100 Vol 1 (Access the manga on Freading). Central Library.
- Music Swap: Tuesday, April 21, 7 – 8:30 p.m. - Virtual Meeting: Sign up to receive instructions by email on how to join. Swap music lists and collaborate on a Quarantine Playlist. Bring your personalized Spotify and iTunes playlists or your Soundcloud to share with others. For grades 8-12. Crozet Library.
WiFi accessibility is available outside most JMRL branches (for example, in a parking lot).
Please remember to keep any library materials at home until JMRL reopens. There will be no overdue fines during this period and due dates for materials will be adjusted.
More information about JMRL virtual programs and events can be found on jmrl.org.
