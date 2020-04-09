Jefferson Swim League Championship cancelled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in 54 years, a Jefferson Swim League champion will not be crowned at the end of the summer, as the JSL Championships have been cancelled.
The feasibility of holding the large event was questioned at the latest board meeting, as large groups are currently banned at UVA, and sponsorships for the event could be limited.
The Board voted unanimously to cancel the Championship meet, in any form, for 2020.
A decision on the regular season is still pending.
The next board meeting is scheduled for May 3rd.
