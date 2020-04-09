Gusty winds and turning cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front is sweeping across the region this afternoon. It’s kicking up the winds and causing temperatures to slowly drop. The warmest part of the day will be early afternoon. A stray, quick shower possible as the actual front passes by. Winds will gust 40 to 50 mph through early this evening over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. At least 30 mph over central Virginia.
Remaining blustery overnight into Friday. Along with a cooling trend.
Dry weather Good Friday and Saturday. Patchy frost possible by dawn Saturday.
Tracking a strong area of low pressure that will be developing over the Gulf Coast on Easter Sunday. That will cause severe weather over the deep South. The best rain chance will be Sunday evening and mainly overnight into Monday morning. Heavy rain, gusty winds with thunderstorms possible late Sunday night into Monday morning at this time.
Drying and mild Monday afternoon.
Cooling with more rain chances mid to late next week.
Thursday: Partly sunny with gusty winds. Temperatures falling from the upper 60s to lower 70s, to the 50s and 60s this evening.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and blustery. Chillier overnight. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Still breezy with highs upper 40s to 50 degrees for the Shenandoah Valley to the low and mid 50s for central Virginia.
Friday: Less wind and colder. Clear sky with patchy frost possible by dawn. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice and dry day. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Easter Sunday: Increasing cloudy. Chance for rain showers later in the day. Highs upper 60s to 70 degrees. Rain and even thunderstorms possible overnight into Monday morning. Low 60.
Monday: Morning rain and thunderstorms. Drying and warming in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the 70s. Lows in the cooler 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Slight shower chance. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
