Gusty winds and turning cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front is sweeping across the region this afternoon. It’s kicking up the winds and causing temperatures to slowly drop. The warmest part of the day will be early afternoon. A stray, quick shower possible as the actual front passes by. Winds will gust 40 to 50 mph through early this evening over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. At least 30 mph over central Virginia.