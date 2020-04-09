Charlottesville’s economic development director weighs in on COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Office of Economic Development Chris Engel says it’s important for people to understand that the city is still open for business, despite these unprecedented circumstances.
Engel was featured on Thursday’s episode of Cville360. He says the majority of the city’s development processes are continuing in the midst of this pandemic, but he says he is concerned about job creation and business formation, as they are primary drivers of the economy.
“An interruption in the process will have a ripple effect down the line, so I think it’s in our best interest to keep our process moving as best we can, given the circumstances," Engel said.
He adds that more than 500,000 square feet of Class A commercial space is currently under construction in Charlottesville. Many of those projects are still moving forward, as workers are mostly outside and able to maintain social distancing.
