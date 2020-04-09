Charlottesville venues, Red Light Management to provide local music live streams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville area music venues and a music management company are working together to bring live music to you during the Coronavirus crisis.
Red light management represents artists like Dave Matthews Band, Alabama Shakes and countless others and works with venues like the Sprint Pavilion, The Southern Cafe and Music Hall and The Jefferson Theater. They are coming together to host local music live streams.
Musicians can fill out the online submission form to have their live home concerts shared with the Charlottesville community.
Organizers hope to make this a way for local music fans and artists to stay connected in this tough time.
"The lockdown kind of came on the eve of several local shows at The Jefferson and The Southern. So, it was just obvious that we had to do something to engage the community, serve our mission with the community, and be a partner with the local musicians that we love working with and support year-round," Danny Shea of Red Light Management said.
Ideally, Red Light hopes to broadcast performances live, but prerecorded stream submissions are welcome as well.
