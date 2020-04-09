Charlottesville area nonprofits make a plea to donors to survive the COVID-19 crisis

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nonprofits in central Virginia that aren’t immediately involved in the fight against COVID-19 are facing an uncertain future. They’re in need of funds to ride out this emergency and provide support to the community when it recovers from this crisis.
Nonprofits are putting a call out to donors to keep the dollars flowing after the coronavirus forced cancellations of fundraising events, ended ticket sales for arts organizations, and limited what volunteers can safely do to help.
“It’s so hard to be forward thinking when you don’t know what tomorrow will bring,” Camp Holiday Trails Executive Director Tina LaRoche said.
The nonprofit camp in Albemarle County provides an escape for children with medical needs. Now, it’s fighting a medical crisis that’s shifting the focus...and depleting donations.
“We, by no means, want to compete against organizations that are providing food and shelter and healthcare services, so for us it is a trickle,” LaRoche said. “Like so many other nonprofits, I think I feel like I’m standing on quicksand a bit.”
The coronavirus pandemic forced Camp Holiday Trails to suspend its biggest fundraiser of the year called Hope Grows. LaRoche says that event typically brings in at least $160,000 in revenue.
The camp is not alone. The Bridgeline postponed its comedy night fundraiser in Charlottesville. It typically raises enough money in one night to cover two months worth of costs for a home for people recovering from traumatic brain injuries.
In a statement to NBC29, The Bridgeline Executive Director Daniela Pretzer writes: “We were lucky to get some donations we typically would not get at this time of the year. However, most of the donors give usually at the end of the year as a response to the year-end ask letter, and we are all certain that this small donation wave is “cannibalizing” the year-end giving. After all, many of the donors see themselves in a very tough spot as well.”
Cristine Nardi, executive director of The Center for Nonprofit Excellence (CNE), says most nonprofits it works with are experiencing steep declines in earned revenue and philantrhopic gifts.
“The financial model that most nonprofits have relied on, just like in the business sector, basically the bottom has dropped out on that,” Nardi said.
The CNE is surveying its more than 300 members across central Virginia. Of the responses so far, 69% only have enough money in reserves to survive for three months or less, 18% furloughed or laid off staff, and 28% expect to do so in the near future.
“They have the same financial challenges as for-profit businesses, but in some cases, particularly when there’s economic downturn or crises in the community, there’s increased demand,” Nardi said.
The CNE is working with nonprofits to reach out to loyal supporters about giving now to keep them afloat. The United Way - Thomas Jefferson Area had a family donor agree to release funds for operating support of 12 nonprofits working with children.
“Making sure we have that conversation front and center about the need to keep operating expenses, even in a scaled back way, still available to these nonprofits over the next several months while people rebuild,” said United Way Executive Director Ravi Respeto.
LaRoche says nonprofits are used to resilience over adversity, just like many of the people they serve.
“We’re just going to ask for everybody to stay with us and be a part of helping us to the other side of this,” LaRoche said.
The CNE survey is available online along with resources for non-profits and donors about dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. Click here: https://www.thecne.org/covid-19/
