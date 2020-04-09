Central Virginia police chiefs detail coronavirus executive order enforcement strategies

Albemarle County, Va. (WVIR) - Breaking Governor Ralph Northam’s executive orders asking Virginians to shelter at home and limit gatherings to 10 people or less could cost you.
Violating the executive orders is a Class I misdemeanor, and carries a penalty of up to 12 months in jail, and up to a $2,500 fine. Central Virginia’s police chiefs say they are enforcing the orders, even if they have to get creative to do it.
Both the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) and the Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) hope it does not come to that, though. Their “plan A," is to educate the community and lean on them to do the right thing.
“The first response that we are doing is an educational and informational one," CPD Chief RaShall Brackney said. “We’ve launched a campaign that says stay at home so we can come to work.”
The campaign encourages central Virginia residents to stay home if at all possible to limit the risk for essential workers, like first responders. It’s a message being shared and echoed in other departments around the region.
“We’re trying to use education over enforcement and that’s been working for us," ACPD Chief Ron Lantz explained. Lantz says that ACPD and CPD have been working closely since the beginning of the outbreak to make sure that law enforcement around the region were not only on the same page but enforcing the orders evenly.
The police see the education campaign as a win-win scenario, if it works. Citizens stay home and avoid fines and potential jail time. The police don’t have to stretch their ranks thin trying to patrol and stop cars they suspect of violating the order, while burning through their personal protective equipment and struggling to keep up with hand-washing in the field.
“That’s virtually impossible for us to enforce really - logistically - [with] the number of officers I have," Lantz explained.
That’s why both Charlottesville and Albemarle County are enlisting the community for aid. They’re asking the community to not only heed the orders and stay indoors, but to call if they see or suspect people in their community of violating them. Even in responding to those calls, though, officer’s first response would not be to arrest the offenders.
“We are calling individuals either through the numbers that we have in our CAD system or the businesses," Brackney explained. "That we have received a 911 call, and they are violating the executive order.”
A silver lining in the pandemic is that social distancing might be doing more than just keeping you healthy: it could be reducing crime. While unfortunately criminal activity has not stopped, Lantz says the number of calls into Albemarle County’s Emergency Communications Center is down.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.