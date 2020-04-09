Cancellation of Pro Days potentially hurts players like Bryce Perkins

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team was scheduled to hold its Pro Day on Wednesday, April 8th.
That’s the day when NFL scouts come to the school, to get an up-close and personal look at anyone who’s hoping to get drafted.
The Pro Day was cancelled this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was a missed opportunity for Bryce Perkins.
The quarterback was not invited to the NFL Combine, so he was planning on participating in both UVA and Arizona State’s Pro Days, in an effort to get as many NFL eyes on his workouts as he could.
With those both cancelled, the Cavaliers’ all-time leader in total offense is relying on his success at Virginia as well as a short workout at his old high school in Arizona, which now plays like a ‘Coming Attractions’ feature.
“Anytime I got a chance to get my workout on tape, (I did)," says Perkins. "I went to Chandler High School, and had someone come out there and film. Not a lot, but a few throws, just to show my ball placement, and get a little visual on how I move. Definitely made a point for me to show a lot of movement in that video. It acts like a trailer. The film speaks for itself. That’s the biggest selling point of anybody going into the Draft.”
The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25.
