CAA makes changes to women’s basketball postseason schedule; JMU will host in 2022

The JMU women’s basketball team was scheduled to host the CAA Tournament in its brand-new arena in 2021, but future dates have all been pushed back one year, after the cancellation of this year’s tournament.

CAA makes changes to women’s basketball postseason schedule; JMU will host in 2022
By Mike Shiers | April 9, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 9:12 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison women’s basketball team will not be hosting the CAA Tournament in its brand-new building next year.

The Dukes will have to wait until 2022 to host.

Due to the unexpected cancellation of this year’s tournament, Elon will be the tournament host again next season.

The league had only made it through the first round of the conference playoffs this year at Elon, before everything was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

JMU has hosted the CAA Tournament six times in program history.

The 8,500-seat Atlantic Union Bank Center is scheduled to open up this fall.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.