Blue Ridge Area Food Bank receives support from Aqua Virginia Coronavirus relief efforts

Aqua Virginia Press Release April 9, 2020
ROCKVILLE, Va. – Aqua Virginia announced today that it will donate $10,000 to three local food banks across its service territory to provide community support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aqua is dividing the $10,000 donation among the following three food banks:
- Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
- Feeding America Southwest Virginia
- Feed More, serving central Virginia
“At Aqua Virginia, we are proud to come together in support of organizations that provide assistance in the communities we serve," said Aqua Virginia President John Aulbach. "We hope that our support can help make an impact for those that need it most locally.”
Aqua Virginia reminds customers that there are assistance programs available to help those having trouble with their utility bills. If you or someone you know is an Aqua residential utility customer in need of assistance, please call 877.987.2782 or email custservreply@aquaamerica.com.
About Aqua Virginia
Aqua provides water and wastewater service to about 80,000 people in 37 counties across Virginia. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information, or follow Aqua on Facebook at facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica.
