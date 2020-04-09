Albemarle Co. family of six adapting to new routine

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The coronavirus has impacted life on every level: schools, businesses, and families have had their routines upended by the pandemic. A family of six in Albemarle County says it is taking things day-by-day.
What happens when four kids are home, one parent has to go into the office, and another is working from home full time? The dog’s fingernails get painted. That’s just one of the stories coming from the Brutons, who just like everyone else, are adapting to this new reality.
“The reality is it’s definitely stressful to be home with four kids and two jobs and all trying to share the same internet speed and get things done,” David Bruton said.
David is a director of finance who has worked from home for several weeks now, while his wife - who asked that we not use her first name - is a healthcare provider still heading into work.
“I feel very fortunate that we both have jobs that have not been threatened by the pandemic, and then very fortunate that we are both in good health and all of our kids are healthy,” Bruton said.
When Governor Ralph Northam announced schools would be closed for the rest of this school year, it meant many parents across the commonwealth would now have to balance their day job while being a makeshift teacher.
“It was definitely an interesting adjustment, and kind of a reality check of, OK this is how work is going to be for me for the foreseeable future. I’m going to be interrupted constantly,” Bruton said.
The Brutons have put their four children, with ages ranging from seven to 13, on a class schedule starting promptly at 9:15 a.m. with an educational documentary.
“And then they have two different blocks of the day that are math and reading that are each an hour long, so a little challenging for our 7-year-old because he’s in first grade,” Mrs. Bruton said.
Two of the Bruton kids say they do not like being home schooled at all. The 7-year-old says he is missing out on his spring break, and one of their daughters says she’s not a fan of her morning alarm clock.
The Brutons, like so many other families across the country and world, are doing the best they can.
“I mean, it’s definitely challenging, but at the same time, you know, when we’re having those oh no moments to be able to step back and go, it could be a lot worse than this,” Bruton said.
The Brutons say they look forward to the day when their and their kids' social lives can return, but until then, they are grateful to have their jobs and each other.
