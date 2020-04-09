ACAC donates thousands of cleaning supplies to hospitals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A local gym is donating thousands of cleaning products to local agencies, and hopes to donate even more.
ACAC says it has been preparing for the coronavirus since mid February, and as a result the gym had a surplus of cleaning supplies which are being donated to area hospitals and first responders.
Staff say they have already donated 200,000 sanitary wipes to area hospitals, and are still in the process of donating more hand sanitizer.
The gym is also keeping busy hosting online classes, too. More than 100 classes have been live streamed since the end of March, when ACAC closed to the public.
"Our group members have been very gracious and are very excited to see the group exercise members that they are used to seeing on their typical day and typical class,” Kelly Lynn, the vice president of membership and the PREP program, said.
Staff members at ACAC are also using the down time to do some minor repairs and upgrades to all of their facilities, and they are also using new technology to disinfect their gyms.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.