VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.
A 2002 Ford Taurus was heading north on I-81 when it crossed over an icy patch in the road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. The Ford then veered into the right travel lane and collided with a tractor-trailer.
A northbound Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer tried to avoid the two-vehicle crash ahead of it and ended up running off the road.
The driver of the tractor-trailer died at the scene. The drivers of the other two vehicles were transported to Augusta Health for treatment.
04/08/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:
At 10:45 p.m. Tuesday (April 7), Virginia State Police responded to two crashes in the northbound lanes of I-81 at the 207 mile marker in Augusta County.
A 2002 Ford Taurus was traveling north on I-81 when it crossed over an icy patch in the road, which caused the driver to lose control. The Ford veered into the right travel lane and collided with a northbound tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.
A northbound Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer tried to avoid the two-vehicle crash ahead of it and ended up running off the road.
The driver of the tractor-trailer died at the scene. The drivers of the other two vehicles were transported to Augusta Health for treatment.
The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
This is all the information I have at this time on the crash. I’ll follow up with additional information once it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.