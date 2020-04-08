UVA researchers make key discovery that could lead to treatments for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, ALS, and other diseases

For example, ataxia is a condition that causes people to lose control of their movements. “There’s a potential that this pathway could be contributing to the neuronal loss that is seen in ataxia,” said Lukens, a researcher with UVA’s Center for Brain Immunology and Glia (BIG). “On the one hand, you need it [the cleanup] but if you have too much of it, it can have negative consequences, like, potentially, ataxia. A lot of the early-onset neurodegenerative diseases are associated with mutations in DNA damage repair proteins, and this pathway could also be involved.”