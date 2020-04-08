Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few lingering showers are moving through our area. Partial clearing will help temperatures warm near 80. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that is expected to move through the area Thursday. Ahead of the front, showers and a few storms will develop by Thursday morning. Our wind will increase tomorrow and eventually temperatures will turn much colder. Dry conditions will prevail for the late week but models are indicating another system will bring soaking rain by Easter Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Gradual clearing with a stray shower, High: low 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy with areas of fog, Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Early showers and storms,clearing and windy, High: low 70s...Low: upper 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny and much cooler, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 60s...Low: around 40
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mix of cloud and sun with showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
