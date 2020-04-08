Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few lingering showers are moving through our area. Partial clearing will help temperatures warm near 80. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that is expected to move through the area Thursday. Ahead of the front, showers and a few storms will develop by Thursday morning. Our wind will increase tomorrow and eventually temperatures will turn much colder. Dry conditions will prevail for the late week but models are indicating another system will bring soaking rain by Easter Sunday. Have a great and safe day !