Three COVID-19 related deaths reported in Thomas Jefferson Health District

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports three deaths in Central Virginia linked to Coronavirus.
District representative Kathryn Goodman says demographic information about the latest deaths is not available, while analysts are working to complete a new, sustainable reporting system. The first death, a woman in her 80s, was announced March 31.
The district - which includes Charlottesville and surrounding counties - now reports 100 cases of COVID-19, up from 85 cases Tuesday, April 6.
Across the state, nearly 29,000 people have been tested, resulting in a total of 3,333 cases. Sixty-three people have died in Virginia.
Health experts urge people to take the virus seriously and follow all precautions, such as hand washing and social distancing. A hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. for those with additional questions. That number is 434-972-6261.
The latest information on the evolving Coronavirus situation is being shared on the following government websites: www.cdc.gov/covid19 or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/
