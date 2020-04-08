Staunton announces extended closure date

Staunton officials would like to reassure residents that local government services are available and accessible either by phone, email or online. While the closure and suspension date has been extended, the city has established a COVID-19 website to act as a virtual front door for city contacts and services – visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/COVID-19 for complete up to date information and a full range of service options, including how to participate in upcoming City Council virtual meetings.