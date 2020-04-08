Staunton announces extended closure date

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton is extending closure times in order to help reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
The city announced Wednesday, April 8, that city hall and other public buildings and facilities will now be closed until June 10. This new date also affects suspended programs, activities and events in Staunton.
Public Works continues to provide trash and recycling collection and other essential services.
City parks generally remain open, but folks are reminded to use stringent social-distancing measures.
Staunton has established a COVID-19 website to act as a virtual front door for city contacts and services – visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/COVID-19 for complete up to date information and a full range of service options, including how to participate in upcoming City Council virtual meetings.
04/08/2020 Release from Staunton:
The City of Staunton is announcing that the closure of public buildings and facilities, and the suspension of various programs, activities and events, has been extended to June 10, 2020, to align with Governor Northam’s recent temporary stay at home order.
The June 10 closure date applies to the following city facilities:
- City Hall
- Downtown Visitor Center
- All playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts and pickle ball courts in city parks
- Skate park and baseball fields at Gypsy Hill Park
- Gypsy Hill Golf Course
- Indoor facilities managed by Parks and Recreation, including Irene Givens Administration Building in Montgomery Hall Park, Gypsy Hill Gym, Booker T. Washington Community Center and other indoor facilities, including public bathrooms in city parks
- Library – digital library services and free online sources for education and research are available
The extended date also applies to:
- The suspension of Parks and Recreation programs
- The prohibition of non-city events or activities on city property or in city facilities with 10 or more participants
Staunton officials would like to reassure residents that local government services are available and accessible either by phone, email or online. While the closure and suspension date has been extended, the city has established a COVID-19 website to act as a virtual front door for city contacts and services – visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/COVID-19 for complete up to date information and a full range of service options, including how to participate in upcoming City Council virtual meetings.
Public Works continues to provide trash and recycling collection and other essential services – the Public Works office, located at 1911 Craigmont Road, is open to the public for utility payments and other utility services. Public Works Customer Service office hours remain 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
City parks generally remain open and users continue to be reminded to use stringent social distancing measures.
