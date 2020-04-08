Spotswood’s Stephanie Ouderkirk named VHSL Class 3 State Player of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Spotswood senior Stephanie Ouderkirk has been named the VHSL Class-3 State Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 15.8 points and 15.0 rebounds per game last season, while shooting 58-percent from the field.
Ouderkirk helped lead the Blazers to back-to-back state championships, and she has signed to play at JMU next year.
Teammate McKenzie Freeze was also named First Team All-State in Class Three, as was William Monroe senior Martha Apple.
