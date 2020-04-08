A soggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A line of thunderstorms quickly moved across the area earlier Today. Showers are expected to continue through mid morning. Skies are expected to partially clear later Today. That will allow temperatures to warm into the 80s. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that is expected to advance across our area Thursday morning. Showers and a few storms will be with to start our day Thursday. Skies should gradually clear. Behind the front a much colder air mass will begin to filter in. Right now Easter Sunday will be seasonal with periods of rain. Have a great and safe day !