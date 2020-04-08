A soggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A line of thunderstorms quickly moved across the area earlier Today. Showers are expected to continue through mid morning. Skies are expected to partially clear later Today. That will allow temperatures to warm into the 80s. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that is expected to advance across our area Thursday morning. Showers and a few storms will be with to start our day Thursday. Skies should gradually clear. Behind the front a much colder air mass will begin to filter in. Right now Easter Sunday will be seasonal with periods of rain. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Early rain, gradual clearing and breezy, High: low 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Morning showers and storms, High: low 70s...Low: upper 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mix of clouds and sun, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy, high: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
