Shenandoah National Park closing due to coronavirus

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Shenandoah National Park is closing to all visitors.
Throughout this outbreak, the park has made frequent changes to respond to the best of their ability, closing high-traffic trails and recreation areas, shortening hours, limiting trail head access, and more.
But after receiving a letter from the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District that recommended the full closure of the park to cut down on the spread of the coronavirus, SNP Superintendent Jennifer Flynn, with support from the National Park Service Deputy Director of Operations, David Vela, and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, made the tough decision to immediately close the park.
It will remain closed until further notice.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District covers some of the counties bordering the eastern side of the park, including Madison and Orange counties.
The only portion of the park that will stay open will be state highways Rt. 211 and Rt. 33, which remain open to drivers passing over the mountains.
Shenandoah National Park says the decision was made for the health and safety of their visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners, which they consider their number one priority.
When the park resumes full operations, they will provide updates on their website at https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/alerts.htm and on their social media channels.
While the park remains closed, you can still experience much of it digitally through interactive photo galleries, videos, webcams, and more here.