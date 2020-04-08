Senator Mark Warner sponsors Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner is the sponsor of a bill that would allow more voters to cast their ballots by mail.
The Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act would also expand in-person early voting to prevent large gatherings. Both of these measures could come in handy if stay at home orders across the country continue as voters would normally head to the polls.
Virginians already have access to vote-by-mail and a 45-day window for in-person early voting. This act would expand voting access for every American and stay in effect even after the COVID-19 pandemic.
