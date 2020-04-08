Restaurants offering takeout and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic

In an effort to encourage people to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, we’re providing a list of restaurants that are open for take-out and delivery. If you would like your restaurant included here or know of one that is providing take out or delivery, please send an email to newsdesk@nbc29.com.
Albemarle County
- Amici’s Italian Restaurant - 370 Valley St., Scottsville. 434-286-4000. Take out offered.
- Baine’s Books & Coffee - 485 Valley St., Scottsville. (434) 286-3577. Take out offered.
- Bamboo House - (434) 973-9211. 4831 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
- Barefoot Country Store - 635 Valley Street Scottsville, Virginia. (434) 286-4200. Take out offered.
- Beijing Kitchen - 440 Valley St., Scottsville, VA 24590. 434-286-2223. Take out offered.
- Blue Mountain Brewery - 9519 Critzers Shop Rd, Afton. 540-456-8020. Carry out.
- Boars Head Resort - 200 Ednam Drive, 434.972.2220 - Offering Take away for our breakfast lunch and dinner menu and some select items such as sushi, beer and wine. We also are offering family meals starting at 45$ for a family of 4 and 65$ for a family of 6. We are delivering our dinner menu and Family style menu to our local surrounding neighborhoods. Please order by 2 pm for the Family meals for same day.
- Bojangles’ - Open 6 am til 10pm. Drive thru and delivery available through GrubHub and Door Dash. Curbisde pick-up also available.
- Bonefish Grill - Offering delivery on all their seasonal seafood dishes via UberEats, DoorDash and with BFG Delivers, Charlottesville Bonefish Grill’s newest offering, using their very own Anglers. For a limited time, guests can also take advantage of 20% off carryout when they call to place an order with their local Bonefish Grill.
- Buffalo Wild Wings - Open for takeout & delivery from 11am to 10pm.
- Burger Bach - 2050 Bond St, (434) 328-2812. Open 12-8 every day for carry out. We offer delivery through GrubHub, Doordash and Uber Eats.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse - 3924 Lenox Avenue, 434-422-5170 - Open from 11-9 Sunday- Thursday and 11-10 Friday and Saturday for takeout and delivery.
- Carmello’s Restaurant & Wine Bar - Offering grab-and-go service, to-go orders and delivery through Grub Hub.
- Champion Grill at Stonefield - Takeout & Delivery. Food, Beer, and wine. 11am-9pm. Order online.
- Chick-fil-A (Fashion Square Mall) - Open for catering orders, both pickup and delivery. Curbside delivery for guests who have the Chick-fil-A app. We are partnered with Uber Eats, Door Dash and GrubHub. Offering doorstep delivery for a family meal package. Mall parking lot “drive-thru” from 11am-7pm.
- Chimm - Online delivery through GrubHub. For takeout, call (434) 288-1120.
- Chisolm Vineyards - Offering curbside pickup or shipping for both wine and premium farm-raised beef. For curbside, text: (434) 466-3989. To purchase: http://www.chisholmvineyards.com/purchase/. Address: 1135 Clan Chisholm Ln, Earlysville, VA 22936.
- Chocolatesville - Offering curbside pickup by appointment, shipping (weather permitting), and free delivery within a 5 mile radius for orders over $30. Also allowing people to reserve their Easter items for pickup at a later date, including gift baskets. Orders can be placed by email (info@chocolatesville.com) or by phone (434-249-5898).
- Croby’s - Our family restaurant, Croby’s is open for take out and curbside pick up only. 32 Mill Creek Drive next to Food Lion. (434) 234-3089. Tues-Sat 11am-7pm. Sunday 9am-2pm. On line ordering or call us. Regular menu plus Family Meals and breakfast specials
- Crozet Pizza - 5794 Three Notched Road, Crozet, 434.823.2132 - take out, curbside or delivery. Full menu plus beer and wine. Mon-Fri 4-9, Sat-Sun 12-9.
- Daily Grind Coffee & Creamery - 3450 Seminole Tr. Online ordering with curbside pickup @ dailygrindcville.square.site. Call-in orders: 434-529-8209. Delivery through Grubhub.
- Domino’s Pizza - Open from 10am-midnight, offering delivery and carryout with options for contactless delivery or car-side carryout. Order online at www.dominos.com.
- Dr. Ho’s Humble Pie - Open from 11-8 for takeout only. Full menu available, as well as beer and wine to go. Call (434) 245-0000.
- Duner’s - Takeout only. Call (434) 293-8352.
- El Tako Nako Food Truck - 2405 Hydraulic Road. Open everyday for take-away. 5pm-12am. Call 434-305-8918.
- End Zone Pizza - 1764 Timberwood Blvd, Charlottesville, VA 22911. 434-973-8207. Offering take out and delivery as usual.
- Fardowners - 5773 The Square, Crozet, (434) 823-1300 - Carry-Out Orders 12:00-8:00. Limited Menu at fardowners.com.
- Firehouse Subs - Open for takeout, curbside delivery, and GrubHub delivery. Order online, through our app, or by phone at (434) 995-5921.
- Five Guys Hollymead Town Center - Open for Curbside Pick-Up & Delivery though www.fiveguys.com, GrubHub, and UberEats.
- Fox’s Cafe - Serving homemade desserts, breakfast all-day, and daily specials.
- Fuzzy’s Taco Shop - 435 Merchant Walk Sq. Suite 600. Take out, delivery via grubhub, call in (beer and alcohol) (434)214-0500.
- Greenwood Grocery - Taking orders online, by phone and “curbside” with all deliveries to your car. Open Wednesday through Sunday.
- Grit Coffee - Offering curbside pickup, online ordering and free local delivery of packaged coffee with the code, “CVILLE.” These services will be available at all three locations: Crozet (434.205.4253), Stonefield (434.284.8461), and Riverside Village-Pantops (434.995.7004).
- Guadalajara Mexican Restauarant - Open for Take-Out and Delivery.
- Guajiros Miami Eatery - Takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery. Order online or call (434) 465-2108.
- Jersey Mike’s Subs - Guests can place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through our website or the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available through the Jersey Mike’s app or through our third-party delivery partners.
- Jimmy John’s - Open for carryout, delivery and curbside pickup. Online ordering available.
- Kanak Indian Kitchen - Offering take-out & delivery every day from 5pm-10pm. Call (434) 328-2775 or order online through http://www.kanakcville.com/, GrubHub or Uber Eats!
- Kirt’s Ice Cream - Open for curbside or walk up service.
- Lazy Parrot - Offering carry-out with daily food specials from noon to 8 p.m. Also selling beer and wine to go. To order, call (434) 244-0723. 532 S Pantops Drive.
- Lime Leaf Thai Restaurant - Open & providing carry-out services.
- Luv’n Oven - 162 Scottsville Center Scottsville, Virginia. (434) 286-3828. Take out available.
- Marco’s Pizza - Delivery or carryout with our app or at Marcos.com. If you prefer contact-free delivery, please indicate in the delivery instructions box.
- Martin’s Grill - Offering full menu takeout, curbside pick-up, beer to go, and our food truck in the parking lot.
- Matchbox -Located in the Stonefield Shopping Center. We’re open for takeout daily from 12-8pm.
- McDonald’s - Open for take out and drive thru. Delivery is offered at Charlottesville locations through Doordash and Grubhub.
- Michael’s Diner & Restaurant - Open for carry-out as of April 1.
- Michie Tavern - Offering curbside service and reduced minimums for takeout orders.
- Mission BBQ - Offering Take Out, Curbside Pick Up, and Free Local Delivery (within 5 miles) on orders over $25. Monday-Saturday 11am-8pm, Sunday 11:30am-8pm.
- Mochiko Cville - Open for take out and online ordering.
- Moe’s Original BBQ - Ivy Road. 7 Days/wk 12-8pm. Pickup/Curbside Pickup & Delivery (No Dine-in)
- Morsel Compass Restaurant - 2025 Library Ave. Crozet VA 434-989-1569. Pickup, Delivery in the Crozet area.
- Noodles & Company - We’re offering take out orders, both in person and over the phone. We’re also offering orders from our app, Grub Hub, Door Dash, and Uber Eats. We’ve modified our hours to closing at 8pm every night so we can continue to take care of each other and the community we serve.
- Outback Steakhouse - Visit www.outback.com to place an order online for Curbside Takeaway, or have Outback’s bold flavors delivered right to your door! And now through April 30th, you can enjoy FREE DELIVERY from Outback Steakhouse.
- Panera Bread - 7:30 am - 6 pm everyday. Take out or pick up orders. 7:30 am - 7:30 pm everyday for our drive-thru locations. Catering still available.
- Red Lobster - Open 11-30-830 Sunday-Thursday, 1130-930 Friday and Saturday. Offering curbside pick-up and third party delivery!
- Red Robin - Operating a full to-go experience available through directly calling the restaurant at 434-964-9523, walk up to go orders, on-line ordering at www.redrobin.com, and through 3rd party delivery services Ubereats, Doordash, and Grubhub.
- Restoration Crozet - Offering take-out service from our snack bar window Thursday - Tuesday, 10:00am-6:00pm (closed Wednesday). www.restorationcrozet.com/menu.
- RiverBirch - Open limited hours with take out, curb side pick up and online ordering and payment options. Delivery to select areas coming soon. Open M-Th 12-7, F 12-8, St 3-8.
- Riverside North - Open for takeout from 3pm-7pm. Call (434) 979-1000.
- Royalty Eats - Open for delivery and takeout. Call (434) 923-3287.
- Sal’s Pizza (Crozet) - Full Menu, including Beer and Wine available for Curbside Pick-up and Takeout. 5752 Three Notched Road, Crozet VA 22932. (434)823-1611. Open: 11am-9pm Tues-Sat; 4pm-8pm Sun.
- Sam’s Hot Dog Stand (Crozet) - Walk up, call (434) 282-8705 or visit crozethotdogs.com for online ordering.
- Sam’s Kitchen - Woodbrook Shopping Center. 1863 Seminole Trail, 434-964-9488. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 8:00am-7:00pm and Sunday, 8:00am-3:00pm. Take out, Curbside or Delivery. 10% off your order.
- Simeon Market - Open during normal hours with many to-go options available. Call (434) 244-4025.
- Stony Point Market - Open Monday through Friday 7am to 6pm. Saturdays 8am to 6pm. Groceries, Deli and Carry Out.
- Subway - Open for takeout & delivery.
- Taste of China - (434) 975-6688, https://www.tasteofchinacharlottesville.com/. 610-612 Albemarle Sq., Charlottesville, VA 22901.
- Tavern on the James - 280 Valley St., Scottsville. (434) 286-3500. Take out available.
- Thai 99 II - (434) 964-1212, https://www.thai99usa.com/. 915 Gardens Blvd, Charlottesville, VA.
- Thai Cuisine & Noodle House - Curbside pick-up and delivery. Order online and then call (434) 974-1326 to have food brought to your car. For delivery, $25 minimum or $5 fee if under. Call for availability.
- The Batteau - 515 Valley St. Scottsville, Virginia. 434-212-3034. Take out available.
- The Brick Oven Pizzeria & Restaurant - Open on Friday and Saturdays from 11 AM to 9:30 PM. Pick up and delivery available within 5 miles of the restaurant.
- The Markets of Tiger Fuel Company - Online order, pre-pay and curbside pickup is available at our four deli locations. Delivery is available for orders of $200 or more and we ask customers to call the store to get details about an estimated delivery time. Click here to order online: https://ordering.app/tigerfuelmarkets/, or through our mobile app.
- The Mill Room - Offering carryout dining. We are also offering family meals starting at $45 for a family of 4 and $65 for a family of 6. We are delivering our dinner menu and family style menu to our local surrounding neighborhoods. Please order by 2pm for the family meals for same day. Menus can be viewed at BoarsHeadResort.com. Call to order: (434) 972-2230.
- Timberwood Grill - Delivery, takeout and curbside pick-up only. Order online or call (434) 975-3311.
- Timberwood Taphouse - Delivery, takeout and curbside pick-up only -- food, beer and wine. 11am-8pm. Order online or call (434) 234-3563.
- Tip Top Restaurant - Open for carry out and curbside pick up. 1420 Richmond Rd. Charlottesville, VA 22911. (434)244-3424.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Rio Hill Shopping Center. Open for takeout, curbside delivery, or delivery via GrubHub and DoorDash. Order online, through our app, or by phone at (434) 975-0333. Opens at 7am for Grumpy Hour 7-10am weekdays. All Smoothies $2.99.
- Qdoba - (3918 Lenox Ave) Open for business from 11am-8pm Monday-Sunday. Offering take-out, curbside to-go, online ordering through the Qdoba mobile app and website, and third party delivery through UberEats, Grubhub and Doordash.
- Uncle Maddio’s Pizza - Order in-store or online from UncleMaddios.com for carry-out or for delivery from our 3rd party delivery partners.
- Vinny’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Offering takeout and curbside. Open 11-8 Monday-Thursday, 11-9 Friday- Saturday, Sunday 12-8. Call 434-973-4055.
- Vocelli Pizza - Open for delivery & take-out.
- Waffle House - Open 24/7 for takeout business. 5th Street Station Waffle House: Call (434) 296-5010. Route 29 (Premier Circle) Waffle House: Call (434) 975-5860.
- Wayland’s Crossing Tavern - Crozet, 1015 Heathercroft Cir, Suite 400. Open for takeout from 4:00pm – 8:00pm Wed – Sun. Order online at https://waylandscrossing.com; or https://orders.cake.net/11080046 or call 434-205-4669.
- Which Wich Superior Sandwiches - Hollymead Town Center. 434-977-9424. Guests may order in-store or online at order.whichwich.com for carryout or curbside pickup. Delivery is also available through our app, Door Dash and GrubHub.
- Whistle Stop Grill - Crozet, VA. Offering curbside takeaway. Call 434-823-9000.
Augusta County
- Edelweiss German Restaurant - 19 Edelweiss Lane, Staunton Open for take out and delivery 9:00am - 9:00pm Tuesday - Sunday. Call 540-337-1203.
- Little Caesar’s Pizza - 1327 W. Broad Street, Waynesboro (540-943-1167) & 2300 W. Beverley Street, Staunton (540-213-2200). Offering drive-thru, contactless pizza portal pick-up in lobby or delivery by ordering through mobile app or at www.littlecaesars.com.
- White Hill Catering - 2443 Stuarts Draft Hwy, Stuarts Draft. Take out available Tuesday thru Friday, 2pm - 6pm. Call or text 540-221-4039. Weekly menu available on Facebook.
Charlottesville
- Ace Biscuit & Barbecue - Takeout only. 8am – 3pm. Call (434) 202-1403.
- Afghan Kabob - Pickup and delivery. 400 Emmett Street North. Monday - Saturday 11:00am-10:00pm. Call (434) 245-0095.
- Angelic’s Kitchen - Curbside Pickup, delivery through DoorDash and Grubhub. Food truck will be at 1538 East High Street, Tuesday - Saturday 12pm-7pm. Call in orders 434-962-6695.
- Anna’s Pizza - #5 115 Maury Ave, C’ville. 434-295-7500. Take out only. Tue-Sunday 11-8.
- Aromas Cafe & Catering - (434) 244-2486. Open for takeout and delivery. 9:30am-2:30pm.
- Asian Express - 909 West Main St., Suite 101. Open for takeout and delivery only. Call 434-979-1888 or order online www.newasianexpress.com. Also delivering through Grub Hub and Door Dash.
- Basil Mediterranean Bistro - 355 Merchant Walk Square Suite #300, Open 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM for Pick Up/Carry Out.
- Bashir’s Taverna - Call (434) 923-0927.
- Beer Run - Order online any time. Curbside Pickup or Delivery. Pickup Hours: Tuesday – Friday 11 am–6pm Saturday 10am–7pm Sunday 10am– 6pm.
- Belle - Takeout only. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches. 9am-2pm. Free kids meals with adult meals. Call (434) 996-4919.
- Belmont Pizza - 221 Carlton Rd. - (434) 977-1970.
- Blue Ridge Pizza Co. - Open for to go and curbside pickup every day from 4-8pm.
- Bodo’s - Order in drive-thru for take-away. Credit card only. Order for take-away on premises at UVA Corner location.
- Brasserie Saison - Curbside pick-up. Call (434) 202-7027.
- Breadworks - Curbside pick-up (credit card only). Call (434) 296-4663.
- Brown’s - Call (434) 295-4911.
- Burger King – Barracks Road Shopping Center. Delivering on GrubHub and DoorDash. Contact number: 434-293-8566
- C&O Restaurant - 515 E. Water St. Curbside takeout available. More information at www.candorestaurant.com or call 434-971-7044.
- Canipe Brothers Bar and Grill - 2104 Angus Rd. 434-293-6333 - Open for take-out. Hours: Monday thru Saturday 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, Sunday 11:00 am till 7:00 pm.
- CAVA - 1200 Emmet St N, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Open for take out and online order pick up daily: 10:45 am- 8pm.
- Champion Brewing Company -Takeout & Delivery. Food, Beer, and wine. 11am-9pm. Order online.
- Chaps Ice Cream - 223 E. Main St. on Downtown Mall. 434-977-4139. Offers take-out or delivery through Doordash. Also offers curbside pick-up at corner of Market and E. Third or corner of Water and E. Third.
- Chipotle – Barracks Road Shopping Center - Order online for pick-up. Delivering on DoorDash. Contact number: 434-872-0212
- Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Open for Delivery, Pickup, Curbside Pickup and Carry Out only. Available until March 31, Chopt Charlottesville is offering a deal of buy one bowl, get one 50% OFF using promo code BOGO50. All orders will be available for curbside pickup at Chopt Charlottesville by ordering through Choptsalad.com or the Chopt App.
- Citizen Bowl Shop - 223 W. Main St. Takeout and delivery food, groceries, beer, and wine. 11am-3pm Wed-Sat. Order Online or call (434) 234-3662”
- College Inn - Open for no contact pick up and delivery seven days a week until midnight.
- Common House - Open to all. Curbside pickup of meals, beer, and wine. Order online or call (434) 566-0192.
- Commonwealth - Takeout only. Wed-Sat, 12pm-6pm. Call (434) 202-7728.
- Cook Out - 1254 Emmet St N, Charlottesville, VA 22903 is open Sunday-Thursday 10:30am-3:30am. Friday and Saturday 10:30 to 4:30 am. Drive thru only.
- Corner Juice - Open for pick-up & delivery.
- Court Square Tavern - Open for take-out and up to 10 people seated. Monday-Friday 11:30-2:00 (Lunch). Tuesday- Saturday 5:00-9:00 (Dinner).
- Crozet Pizza Charlottesville - Curbside pickup and delivery. Call (434) 202-0592.
- C’ville Coffee - 1301 Harris Street - Open everyday from 10 AM to 3 PM for take out from our full menu for coffee, sandwiches, and wines. Please call (434) 817-2633 to order.
- Conmole - (formerly Comal) - Oaxacan - 816 Hinton Ave. in Belmont neighborhood. (434) 328-2519. Mexican cuisine now with Curbside takeout. Takeout hours: Tuesday - Saturday 10:30a - 1p & 4p - 9p. Order ahead online at conmole.com or call.
- DOMA Korean Kitchen - 701 W Main St., Offering take-out/on-line order/eGiftcard Tuesday-Saturday 11pm-3pm/5pm -9pm, Sunday 1pm-8pm, Order at https://domakoreankitchen.com/order-online or call 434-202-1956.
- Domino’s Pizza - Open from 10am-midnight, offering delivery and carryout with options for contactless delivery or car-side carryout. Order online at www.dominos.com.
- Doodle’s Diner - 434-295-7550. 1305 Long Street. Carry out, Curbside and freezer pack meals available. Tuesday-Friday 11am-7:00pm. Sundays 9:00am-2:00pm. We serve breakfast all day!
- Durty Nelly’s - Take-out service and gift cards available. Call (434) 295-1278.
- El Puerto Mexican Restaurant - 2045 Barracks Rd., (434) 872-9488. Open everyday from 11am-8pm for takeout orders. Call, stop by, or order online. W
- Fabio’s NY Pizza - High Street, 434-872-0070 - open for carry out and delivery Monday through Saturday 11:00am-10:30pm.
- Farm Bell Kitchen - Farm Bell Kitchen now has an online ordering system and offers curbside delivery of your food. Just pull up out front! www.farmbellkitchen.com. 1209 West Main Street, Charlottesville. 434-205-1538
- FARMacy Food Truck - Serving family size prepared meals for groups in neighborhoods.
- Feast! - Takeout only. Order online or call (434) 244-7800.
- Fellini’s Italian Restaurant - Serving curbside and walk up to-go orders, as well as delivery and online ordering - or call 434-284-7676 to place an order.
- First Watch – Order for pickup by phone. Contact number: 434-202-5383
- Five Guys Barracks Road - Open for Curbside Pick-Up & Delivery though www.fiveguys.com, GrubHub, and UberEats.
- Fox’s Cafe - Avon St. 434-293-2844. Open for carry-out Monday-Saturday, 6am to 2pm.
- Guadalajara Mexican Restauarant - Open for Take-Out and Delivery.
- Great Harvest Bread Company - Open for curb service and delivery. You can call 434-202-7813 to order. They will deliver even after they close.
- Greenberry’s Coffee Co. – Order using the online advanced order app. Contact number: 434-984-0200
- HotCakes – Order online for pick-up (curb-side pick-up available). Delivering on GrubHub. Contact number: 434-295-6037. Also will deliver directly to customers without GrubHub as desired.
- Iron Paffles & Coffee - Takeout only, with table-side, contactless pick-up. Order online or call (434) 806-3800.
- Ivy Inn Restaurant - Food and wine pick-up Wed.-Sat. 4:30-7:00. Orders in by noon the day of. Limited availability. Menus are posted online Monday at noon.
- Junction - 421 Monticello Rd., 434-465-6131 - Offering low-cost delivery and curbside pickup meals. “Ten for Ten” special - all of the meals, chosen from their regular menus, have a flat cost of $10.
- Kitchenette Sandwich Shop - Open for take out orders. Call ahead at (434) 260-7687.
- Korner Restaurant - Offering delivery services. (434) 977-9535.
- La Joya Mexican Restaurant - Limited seating and take out service/delivery. 1143 5th SW, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
- Lampo - Curbside pick-up and takeout. Order online. Wait in your car to be texted when your order is ready.
- Layers Catering Company - Serving Charlottesville and surrounding counties. Orders must be placed a day in advance. Delivery times: 11am - 6pm. 434-981-6002. http://www.layerscateringcompany.com. Email us for our menu. Only delivering Lasagnas, Salads and Garlic Bread Plus Beverages as of now. Serving by the pan and not by person to save you money during this pandemic.
- Lemongrass - Open for takeout. Tuesday-Sunday 10AM-7PM.
- Little Star - Curbside pick-up only. Joint menu with Oakhart Social. 4pm – 8pm.
- Mahana Fresh – Order online for pick-up. Delivering available on GrubHub. Contact number: 434-284-5846.
- Mangione’s on Main - Open for take-out only from 12:00pm - 8:00pm daily. For take-out orders, text or call (434) 466-7273.
- MarieBette - Providing take out and curbside pickup, as well as online ordering. (434) 529-6118.
- Petite MarieBette (Downtown Mall) - Take out, curbside pickup, delivery and online ordering. (434) 284-8903.
- Martin’s Grill - 3449 Seminole Trail, (434) 974-9955 - curb-side take out service, and a food truck in the parking lot.
- Mas Tapas - Offering take-out 3-8:30pm Tuesday through Saturday. Order at www.mastapas.com or call 434-979-0990.
- Maya - Curbside pick-up of family-style menu. 12-8 pm. Call (434) 979-6292. Menu prices reduced 20%. 15% fee to benefit staff.
- McDonald’s - Open for take out and drive thru. Delivery is offered at Charlottesville locations through Doordash and Grubhub.
- Mel’s Cafe - Offering takeout. Monday-Saturday 10am-10pm. Call (434) 971-8819.
- Mellow Mushroom - Curbside pick-up and delivery only. 11am – 8pm. Order online or call (434) 972-9366.
- Melting Pot - Open and offering delivery and take out. Beer and wine delivery available.
- Milan - Call (434) 984-2828.
- Milli Coffee Roasters - Open and currently offering curbside pickup when you order online. The only station currently open for refilling Snowing in Space growlers of cold brew. Also offering a whole bean delivery M-W-F right to people’s homes.
- Mission BBQ - 3912 Lenox Ave., (434) 260-7740 - Take Out, Curbside Pick Up, Free Local Delivery (within 5 miles) on orders over $25. We will be conducting no contact deliveries as a precautionary measure. Monday-Saturday 11 am - 8 pm; Sunday 11:30 am - 8 pm.
- Moe’s Original BBQ - Downtown Water Street, Tuesday-Sunday 11am-8ish. Pickup/Curbside Pickup & Delivery (No Dine-in).
- Modern Nosh - Takeout and curbside pick-up only. 11am – 4pm. Free kid’s meal with each adult meal. Call (434) 202-8098.
- Moose’s by the Creek - 1710 Monticello Rd, (434) 977-4150. Offering both takeout and delivery services. Wednesday-Sunday 7am-3pm.
- Now & Zen - Takeout and curbside pick-up only. 5-9pm. Call (434) 971-1177.
- Oakhart Social - Curbside pick-up only. Joint menu with Little Star. 4pm – 8pm.
- Oakhurst Inn Cafe - Limited menu for curbside pickup only - 8am to 1pm. Call (434) 872-0100 x 2.
- Orzo Kitchen & Wine Bar - Offering curbside pickup & home delivery.
- Pad Thai - Takeout only. Call (434) 293-4302.
- Panera Bread - 7:30am - 6pm everyday. Take out or pick up orders. 7:30am - 7:30 pm everyday for our drive-thru locations. Catering still available.
- Paradox Pastry - 313 2nd St SE, Charlottesville, 434-245-2253 - open 7 am to 1 pm M-Sat for curbside pick up and some delivery. Please call to order.
- Pearl Island Cafe - Pearl Island Cafe - 233 4th Street NW Charlottesville, VA 22903. Flavor Line: (434) 305-4238 . Open Monday - Friday 11:00a - 8:00p & Saturday (Brunch) 10:00a - 4:00p. Open for Carryout, Curbside Pickup and Delivery (through Grubhub).
- Peter Chang China Grill – Order online for pick-up. Delivering on DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats. Contact number: 434-244-9818.
- Petite Mariebette - 105 E. Water St. on the downtown mall; (434) 284-8903. takeout, curbside pickup, delivery & online ordering. More information at www.mariebette.com or their social media pages.
- Poke Sushi Bowl – Order online for pick-up. Delivering on GrubHub and UberEats. Contact number: 434-328-8833.
- Public Fish & Oyster - Curbside pick-up. 12pm-8pm. Call (434) 995-5542.
- Quality Pie - (434) 284-5120. Open for take out/pick up until 9pm at 309 Avon Street.
- Raising Canes - Open 7 days a week. Offering take-out and drive-thru. Take-out hours are 10am-10pm. Drive-thru hours are 10am-midnight.
- Random Row Brewing Company - 608 Preston Ave., (434)284-8466. Open for to go and curbside pickup every day 4-8pm. We are offering beer and pizza delivery along with Blue Ridge Pizza every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Delivery orders must be submitted online.
- Revolutionary Soup - Takeout and delivery only. 10am-3pm. Extra large soups available to stock fridge or freezer. Call (434) 296-7687.
- Riverside Lunch - 1429 Hazel St. Open Sunday thru Saturday 9am-5pm for curb side pickup. Call 434-971-3546.
- Roots Natural Kitchen - 1329 Main St W, Charlottesville, VA 22903; (434) 529-6229. Serving takeout or delivery through Uber Eats and DoorDash. Customers can also use their App to order ahead.
- Sedona Taphouse - Open for takeout. 12-8 daily.
- Smoothie King – Delivering on DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats. Contact number: 434-295-8502.
- Sticks Kebob Shop - Takeout only. Call in or order online: Preston — Pantops.
- Subway – Open for takeout & delivering on DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats. Contact number: 434-245-9595.
- Tara Thai – Order online for pick-up. Delivering on DoorDash, GrubHub. Contact number: 434-984-9998
- Ten - Offering take-out Wednesdays - Saturdays from 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM.
- Texas Roadhouse 455 Albemarle Square, 434-973-4700. Open for carryout 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- The Bebedero - Takeout and delivery only. Family meals available. 12pm-6pm. Call (434) 234-3762.
- The Catering Outfit - Offering TCO 2 GO, a drive thru culinary experience at the white tent at 221 Carlton Road. Cars can pull up to the tent, put in their order and drive off with their food from a different menu every day. Visit www.cateringoutfit.com and click the tco2go tab for daily menus.
- The Juice Laundry - 722 Preston Ave #105, 434-234-3044. Offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery within a five mile radius of downtown. 8am-6pm weekdays, 8am-3pm weekends.
- The Local - 824 Hinton Avenue, 434-984-9749 - Offering low-cost delivery and curbside pickup meals. “Ten for Ten” special - all of the meals, chosen from their regular menus, have a flat cost of $10.
- The Markets of Tiger Fuel Company - Online order, pre-pay and curbside pickup is available at our four deli locations. Delivery is available for orders of $200 or more and we ask customers to call the store to get details about an estimated delivery time. Click here to order online: https://ordering.app/tigerfuelmarkets/, or through our mobile app.
- The Pie Chest - Offering take out, with curbside service at a dedicated parking space on Fourth Street.
- The Pie Guy - Open for catering and delivery. Place your order on Grubhub and UberEats. For group orders for 5 or more people, please contact us directly at 434-825-0508 for deals.
- Trump Winery - Offering curbside and to-go wine, food, and merchandise Thursday-Monday from 11am-6pm. Orders with food, please call 434-984-4855. Orders for wine and merchandise, order online and select pickup at checkout.
- The Red Lantern - Open for take-out and delivery. Normal hours.
- The Shebeen - Curbside pick-up, 12pm-8pm. Discounted regular menu. Call (434) 296-3185. Regular Menu. Plus, Family Meal Menu.
- The Southern Crescent - Curbside pick-up only. Wed-Fri 4:30 – 7:30pm, Sat-Sun 12:00pm-7:30pm. Call (434) 284-5101.
- The Whiskey Jar - Takeout and delivery only. Family meals available. 12pm-6pm. Call (434) 202-1549.
- Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery - Currently offering Curbside and ToGo options and will be adding local delivery on Thursday, March 26th! Visit Threenb.com for menus and ordering information.
- Vivace - We are offering take out, curbside pick up, and free local delivery (within 3 miles). Hours are Monday-Sunday 5pm-9pm. Call us at 434.979.0994 or email vivacecville@gmail.com. We are also offering 20% off all to go wine or beer.
- Wayside Chicken - (434) 977-5000. Open from 11am-7pm Monday - Saturday. Takeout or delivery through Door Dash. Order by phone or in restaurant. See our menu at www.waysidechicken.com.
- Wild Wing Cafe - Open for Take Out and Delivery (Grubhub, DoorDash). Sun-Thurs 11a-10p. Fri-Sat 11a-11p. (434) 979-9464.
- Zaxby’s - 1248 Emmet St N, 434-529-8220. Serving guests through our drive-thru, delivery through GrubHub, DoorDash, UberEats, and online/call-in pickup ordering. 11am-10pm.
- Zinburger – Order online for pick-up. Delivering on GrubHub and UberEats. Contact number: 434-244-2604
- Zoes Kitchen – Order online for pick-up. Delivering on UberEats. Contact number: 434-995-5334
- Zocalo- Order online or call 434-977-4944. Curbside service only.
Culpeper County
- Auntie Anne’s (Culpeper Walmart) - Open 11am-7pm Sunday - Saturday. Offering curbside pickup -- just call. Offering DoorDash FREE with $15. 1/2 off all catering orders. Items can be individually wrapped.
Fluvanna County
- Bottomz Up Bar & Grill - Open for takeout from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday. 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday. We will be closed Mondays. (434) 207-3040.
- Blue 53 Sports Bar & Grill - Offering take-out and curbside service upon request. 265 Turkeysag Trail, Palmyra, VA 22963. (434) 589-5233
- Dogwood Restaurant - 434-589-1155 - Open 11am - 8pm Monday through Saturday for to-go and curb-side to-go.
- Farm to Table Cafe and Local Grocery Store - Open Monday - Friday 8am-4pm and Saturday 8am-2pm. Offering Delivery, Curbside, Take-out and Local groceries.
- Wahoo BBQ - Open for take out and curbside pick up in Fluvanna County. 3417 Thomas Jefferson Parkway Palmyra VA 22963. Call ahead at 434-589-2286 or order online at wahoobbq.com.
Greene County
- Blue Ridge Cafe - 8315 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville, VA. Call (434) 985-3633 for takeout orders or if you have any questions. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday. Visit www.blueridgecafe.com to place orders online. And customers who order a takeout meal receive a FREE roll of TOILET PAPER (one per order while supplies last)!
- El Agave - Open for take-out orders.
- El Jaripeo Ruckersville - Offering curbside pick-up.
- Fabio’s N.Y. Pizza - Open for take-out.
- Jack’s Shop Kitchen - Offering takeout and delivery from 10am - 2pm Mon through Fri and 9am - 3pm Sat and Sun. Also offering Suppers To Go. Call us at 434.939.9239 or visit our website.
- Lydia Mountain Lodge - Offering curbside pick-up on Fridays & Saturdays from 9am-5pm and Sundays from 9am to 2pm. Call 434-990-9028.
- Murphy’s Coffee & Bagel House - Offering phone orders available for pick up through the drive-thru and the drive thru itself will be fully operational very soon. Call (434) 939 6033 or text your order to (443) 880 2936. Include your name and preferred pick up time in the text.
- Olive’s Grill - Open for take-out from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Tavern on the Green - 109 Clubhouse Way, Zion Crossroads, VA 22974. 540-832-0779. Open for take-out 11:00 am- 6:00pm Wednesday through Sunday.
- The 106 - Offering curbside pickup and delivery to Greene County and parts of the neighboring counties. Open from 11am to 8pm. 14971 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville. 434-409-7547.
- The Markets of Tiger Fuel Company - Online order, pre-pay and curbside pickup is available at our four deli locations. Delivery is available for orders of $200 or more and we ask customers to call the store to get details about an estimated delivery time. Click here to order online: https://ordering.app/tigerfuelmarkets/, or through our mobile app.
- Two Brothers Southwestern Grill - Offering carry-out and delivery. Call us at (434) 939-9124 to place an order.
- Vinny’s New York Pizza - 8841 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville. (434) 985-4731. Open for takeout -- serving our full Italian menu and pizzas.
Harrisonburg
- Grilled Cheese Mania, located at 1476 So. Main Street Harrisonburg, Va is open for call in pick up orders and we also offer delivery through GiddyUp Courier, a local bicycle delivery service, and also DoorDash. We are still open our regular hours, Monday thru Saturday 11am-7 pm.
Louisa County
- Il Castello Italian Restaurant - 47 Market St., Zion Crossroads, VA 22942. (540) 832-3781. Closed on Mondays, Tuesday-Thursday (11-9), Friday & Saturday (11-10), Sunday (12-9). Curbside delivery, Takeout, Delivery up to 7 miles. We’re also offering pizza kits for $10 including pizza dough, pizza sauce, cheese, and pepperoni.
- Smokin’ Eddie’s BBQ - Yes, we are OPEN, and for your convenience we are offering curb side pick up and limited deliveries in the town of Louisa.
Madison County
- Miranda’s - Open for normal business hours. Monday to Saturday 730am to 8pm and Sunday 8am to 2pm. We’re offering 25% off all carry out orders.
- The Bavarian Chef - Open for curbside pickup. 5102 S. Seminole Trail, Madison, VA 22727. (540) 948-6505. Items can be ordered off our standard restaurant menu as well as our food truck menu.
Orange County
- Bella Cucina of the Lake - We are offering our full lunch and dinner menu from 11:00 - 7:00 seven days a week. Offering both curbside carry out and delivery.
- PROVISIONS Market Table - OPEN 11:30am-6pm. Online menu and ordering. Chef prepared meals, lunches, local meats, farm fresh eggs, fresh produce, charcuterie plates & wines, even recently added paper-good staples, all for carry out and delivery in the Orange area.
- The Light Well - We are open for FULL MENU takeout and delivery! 11:00am - 7:00pm Wed - Saturday, 11:00am - 3:00pm on Sunday.
Waynesboro
- Auntie Anne’s (Waynesboro Walmart) - Open 11am-7pm Sunday - Saturday. Offering curbside pickup -- just call. Offering DoorDash FREE with $15. 1/2 off all catering orders. Items can be individually wrapped.
- Basic City Beer Co. - 1010 E. Main Street, Waynesboro, VA. Curbside pick-up available everyday from noon- 7pm. Delivery within 25 miles available everyday noon-7pm. Online ordering and delivery available at www.basiccitybeer.com or (540) 943-1010.
- Seven Arrows Brewing Company - (508 Jefferson Highway, Waynesboro VA 22980) Pickup and delivery options for beer and merchandise Tuesday-Saturday from 12-7.
- Nobos Kitchen (at Seven Arrows) is offering a to-go menu and meal kits for pickup and delivery Tuesday-Thursday 4-7 and Friday-Saturday 12-7. To order from either or both businesses, call 540-221-6968. Both businesses are delivering up to 15 miles.
Editor’s Note: This list will be updated as restaurants are submitted.