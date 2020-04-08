Rep. Denver Riggleman weighs in on COVID-19 response in central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman is spending time in Charlottesville working to address both health and business concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.
The congressman saw firsthand the impact of COVID-19 on patients and staff at the University of Virginia Medical Center this week.
“What was really striking was seeing the COVID patients themselves, and the suffering that’s going on there," Riggleman said. "This is very real.”
The representative says UVA is leading the pack in testing development.
“What they’ve done to shorten the timeline for testing down to 24 or 48 hours, and they even told me that COVID testing could go down to 2 hours here very shortly, which is huge,” he said.
Healthcare workers concerned about the lack of personal protective equipment are reaching out to the Republicans for help. He’s also responding to concerns from small businesses and banking leaders worried about recovery loans.
With hundreds of calls and text messages coming in, the congressman says he’s trying to make sure people can get the guidance they need by hosting town halls and posting information online and on social media.
“People are so engaged in trying to survive right now that sometimes they’re not looking at everything, and God bless 'em, I know why. I wouldn’t be," he said. "I’d be just trying to survive. So, I’m trying to make sure we force that information out into the public so that they have somewhere to go.”
Riggleman says he also took part in a call with the vice president and federal attorneys general Wednesday to find ways to stop price gouging on PPE, especially at nursing homes where the equipment is greatly needed.
