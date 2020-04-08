Police seeking information following shots fired near South Fork Rivanna Reservoir

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is trying to track a report of shots fired near the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir.
The report came in just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, from an area near Woodburn Road.
Officers checked the area, but couldn’t trace where the noise came from.
“No threat to the public. So, the officer responded, and he also heard shots fired, soon confirmed the sounds. They were unable to locate the source of the shooting. They have opened up an investigation, and they are looking into the situation,” Albemarle County Police Information Officer Abbey Stumpf said.
If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 434-977-4000 or you can email crimestoppers@albemarle.org
