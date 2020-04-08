UVA is still the reigning champ, one year after winning its first-ever title

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One year ago, the celebration was on at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.
Virginia had just won the National Championship for the first time in program history, beating Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime on April 8th, 2019.
All eyes were on the video scoreboards.
‘One Shining Moment’ was echoing throughout the stadium, and the Cavaliers were the stars.
The redemption story was complete.
One year after an unprecedented upset in the first round, UVA had reached the pinnacle of the college basketball world, and Ty Jerome couldn’t stop smiling.
“We’re national champions," said Jerome, while holding the trophy on the court after the game. "There’s nothing anyone can say. You can criticize, or argue the system doesn’t work. You can argue we’re not talented. We’re national champions. You can’t say anything.”
And they are still the champs.
No one cut down the nets this year, with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It also put the NBA season on hold.
That’s where DeAndre Hunter, Ty Jerome, and Kyle Guy now play.
The NBA Draft is still scheduled to take place on June 25th in Brooklyn.
June 3rd is the Early Entrant Withdrawal deadline.
That’s important for underclassmen like Jay Huff and former Blue Ridge star Aamir Simms, who have submitted their paperwork to be evaluated by the league, but have not given up their college eligibility.
