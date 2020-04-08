More Storms Thursday Morning

Much cooler and still breezy by Friday. Morning lows in the upper 30s and daytime highs in the cool 50s. Late Friday night into Saturday morning, frost and freeze conditions will exist as lows fall into the low 30s and some colder spots the upper 20s. While Friday and Saturday are dry, a new storm developing from the Gulf coastal region to lift toward the Mid-Atlantic to bring a soaking rain for Easter Sunday into Monday of next week.