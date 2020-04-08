More Storms Thursday Morning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More thunderstorms to arrive early Thursday morning. Showers and storms are expected between 5 - 8 AM. marginal risk for isolated severe storms remain with us. The main threats of some damaging wind gusts and hail.
These storms will race from the Ohio Valley and toward us early Thursday, in advance of a strong cold front. Behind the front, windy and clearing skies. Wind gusts over 30 mph expected.
Much cooler and still breezy by Friday. Morning lows in the upper 30s and daytime highs in the cool 50s. Late Friday night into Saturday morning, frost and freeze conditions will exist as lows fall into the low 30s and some colder spots the upper 20s. While Friday and Saturday are dry, a new storm developing from the Gulf coastal region to lift toward the Mid-Atlantic to bring a soaking rain for Easter Sunday into Monday of next week.
Tonight: Early shower/storm. More storms toward AM. Isolated severe storms possible. Lows mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: AM showers and storms. Clearing, windy. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the 50s. Lows low 30s. Frost/freeze concerns by Saturday AM.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 60s. Lows around 40.
Easter Sunday: Cloudy, rain developing. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows 50s.
Monday: Rain first half of day. Highs upper 60 to low 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers late. Highs upper 60s. Lows 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 60s.
